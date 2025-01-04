Matthew Knies News: Five-point outburst includes hattie

Knies scored three goals and had five points in a 6-4 win over the Bruins on Saturday.

What a night. Knies scored his first NHL hat trick. In the process, he ended his point and goal droughts of five and nine games, respectively. Not surprisingly, Knies' offensive explosion coincided with the return of linemate Auston Matthews, who had missed six games because of an upper-body injury. Get the young winger back in your lineup. He won't soon have another five-point game, but he will generate offense playing alongside one of the NHL's best players.