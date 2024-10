Knies scored a goal on three shots and added three hits in Monday's 6-4 win over the Jets.

Knies has scored four times over the last five games, and he has a goal in each of the last two contests. The 22-year-old winger has seized his opportunity on the top line, and he's also seeing 2:11 per game on the power play. He's at five tallies, one assist, 25 shots on net, 20 hits and a plus-2 rating through 10 outings in 2024-25.