Matthew Knies headshot

Matthew Knies News: Hits 20 goal plateau for first time

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 4, 2025

Knies had a goal and an assist in a 6-3 win over Calgary on Tuesday.

He has two consecutive two-point games under his belt and eight points (four goals, four assists) in his last five games. Knies hit the 20-goal mark for the first time in his career, and his 35 points equal his career mark from last season. The leap forward in his game is obvious -- he hit 35 points in 80 games last season, but pulled it off in 49 this year.

