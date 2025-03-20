Fantasy Hockey
Matthew Knies headshot

Matthew Knies News: Hits 25-goal mark

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2025

Knies scored a goal in a 4-3 win over the Rangers on Thursday.

His goal stood as the winner. Knies roared off the bench and William Nylander found him from behind the net. He scored from between the circles. Knies has 25 goals, 20 assists and 119 shots -- all career highs -- in 65 games this season. And he's on pace for a possible 30-goal season. Last season, there were just 47 NHLers who hit that mark. Knies' future potential is manifesting itself quickly. He has just 148 regular-season games under his belt.

Matthew Knies
Toronto Maple Leafs
