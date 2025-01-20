Fantasy Hockey
Matthew Knies headshot

Matthew Knies News: Massive three-point effort

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 20, 2025 at 10:43pm

Knies had two goals and an assist in Monday's 5-3 win over Tampa Bay.

When Knies steps into his power, Knies really steps into his power, and it's impressive. He has 18 goals, 31 points and 80 shots in 46 games. Knies is just four points from tying his rookie scoring mark, and he already has set a new high for goals. He's thriving in Craig Berube's north-south style, and a 35-goal season is within reach.

