Matthew Knies headshot

Matthew Knies News: One of each in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Knies tallied a goal, distributed an assist, and placed three shots on net in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to Tampa Bay.

Knies picked up where he left off with a two-point performance, where he snagged both contributions across a 54-second span late in the third period. Overall, the 23-year-old winger is up to 15 goals, 33 assists, 107 shots on net and 112 hits across 55 games this season. The physical forward is on pace for a new career-high in points and offers strong category coverage in fantasy, giving him strong value in most leagues moving forward.

