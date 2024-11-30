Matthew Knies News: Ready to rock

Knies (upper body) will be activated from injured reserve ahead of his return to the lineup Saturday against Tampa Bay, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.

Knies will play on the top line and the first power-play unit after missing two games. He has collected eight goals, 12 points, 36 shots on net and 44 hits through 20 appearances this season. Alex Steeves will be a healthy scratch versus the Lightning due to Knies' return.