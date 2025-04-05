Matthew Knies News: Registers helper Saturday

Knies logged an assist, six shots on goal, four hits and two PIM in Saturday's 5-0 win over the Blue Jackets.

Knies has a goal and six assists over his last six outings after helping out on an Auston Matthews tally late in the third period. The 22-year-old Knies is up to 26 goals, 26 helpers, 139 shots on net, 178 hits, 41 PIM and an even plus-minus rating through 72 contests overall. As long as he stays on the top line, he'll be a strong all-around option for fantasy managers.