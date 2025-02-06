Matthew Knies News: Scores again Thursday

Knies scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Kraken.

Knies' second-period tally stretched the Maple Leafs' lead to 3-0 in the second period. He has three goals and five points over three outings since he returned from an upper-body injury that cost him two contests. The winger has earned a career year in just 50 appearances, earning 21 goals and 36 points while adding 88 shots on net, 115 hits and a plus-1 rating. The sky's the limit for Knies as long as he remains on the top line.