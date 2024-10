Knies scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Monday's 5-2 win over the Lightning.

Knies has had more success recently, with all three of his points coming over the last four games. The 22-year-old winger continues to see top-line usage at even strength, which gives him a high floor for production. He's notched 15 shots on net, 10 hits and a plus-6 rating over six appearances.