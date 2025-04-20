Matthew Knies News: Tacks on power-play goal

Knies scored a power-play goal on two shots and blocked two shots in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Senators in Game 1.

Knies cashed in when the Senators were unable to control the puck in front of their next in the third period. The goal was the last one of the game. Knies' physical playing style sets him up well to be an impact player in the postseason. He had a strong regular season with 29 goals, 29 assists, 15 power-play points and 182 hits over 78 appearances while mainly playing on the top line.