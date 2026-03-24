Matthew Knies News: Two goals and new career point mark
Knies scored twice and delivered two hits Tuesday in a 4-2 win over the Bruins.
Knies scored shorthanded in the second period to tie the game 1-1, and then deposited an empty-net goal on a power play with 22 seconds left to seal the win. The shortie was the first of his NHL career. The second goal gave Knies 59 points this season (20 goals), which sets a new career mark. He also has 136 hits and 130 shots. The power-play goal was his fifth this year, which tied his career mark (2024-25).
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