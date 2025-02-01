Matthew Knies News: Two-point night in win

Knies (upper body) put up a goal and added an assist Saturday in a 4-3 win over the Oilers.

He had been out a couple games due to injury, but didn't skip a beat stepping back onto the top line. Knies is just two points from his career mark of 35 points. But his shooting percentage is 22.9, which is significantly higher than his 13.0 from last season. Knies needs to be back in your lineup, irrespective of any concerns around that shooting percentage.