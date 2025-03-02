Matthew Knies News: Two points in victory

Knies produced a goal and an assist in Sunday's 6-5 overtime win over the Penguins.

Knies set up an Auston Matthews tally early in the middle stanza before potting a goal of his own at 19:59 of the same frame. Knies' marker was a true buzzer beater -- the on-ice officials had to review the play to make sure that there was enough time on the clock. The 22-year-old's point streak is at three games (two goals, two assists), and he's enjoying a breakout campaign playing alongside Matthews and Mitch Marner. Knies sits fifth on the club in scoring with 23 goals and 17 helpers through 56 appearances in 2024-25.