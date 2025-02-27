Matthew Poitras Injury: Leaves Thursday's game

Poitras (lower body) is unlikely to return to Thursday's game versus the Islanders.

Poitras was injured in the second period, and while he wasn't fully ruled out, the Bruins' update doesn't bode well for him getting back on the ice Thursday. The 20-year-old should be considered day-to-day ahead of Saturday's game versus the Penguins, which is the first half of a back-to-back set.