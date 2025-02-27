Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Matthew Poitras headshot

Matthew Poitras Injury: Leaves Thursday's game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2025

Poitras (lower body) is unlikely to return to Thursday's game versus the Islanders.

Poitras was injured in the second period, and while he wasn't fully ruled out, the Bruins' update doesn't bode well for him getting back on the ice Thursday. The 20-year-old should be considered day-to-day ahead of Saturday's game versus the Penguins, which is the first half of a back-to-back set.

Matthew Poitras
Boston Bruins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now