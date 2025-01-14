Matthew Poitras News: Called up from minors

Poitras was recalled from AHL Providence on Tuesday.

Poitras' promotion could be a longer-term stint in the NHL after the Bruins placed Mark Kastelic (upper body) on injured reserve in a corresponding move. In his previous 14 NHL appearances, the 20-year-old Poitras has managed just one goal, three assists and 10 shots while averaging 12:44 of ice time. Whether Poitras suits up versus the Lightning on Tuesday will depend on the health of Charlie Coyle (illness), who is a game-time decision.