Matthew Poitras headshot

Matthew Poitras News: Designated for minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 2, 2025 at 3:28pm

Poitras was sent to AHL Providence on Sunday, Mark Divver of the New England Hockey Journal reports.

The Bruins also demoted Vinni Lettieri to the Providence on Sunday, so the club currently has 11 forwards on its roster. That would imply that these transactions are a cap-saving measure. Furthermore, Providence's next game isn't until Friday, so Poitras could be back with the big club in short order. The 20-year-old has contributed a goal and eight helpers through 23 appearances with Boston this season.

Matthew Poitras
Boston Bruins
More Stats & News
