Matthew Poitras headshot

Matthew Poitras News: Dropped to minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2025

Poitras was reassigned to the minors Friday for AHL eligibility, Mark Divver of the New England Hockey Journal reports.

Poitras is mired in a 23-game goal drought in addition to a nine-game pointless streak, so an extended stay in the minors could be good for his long-term development. Still, the Bruins will need bodies to fill out the lineup the rest of the way and will want to get a look at several young prospects, including the 20-year-old Poitras.

Matthew Poitras
Boston Bruins
More Stats & News
