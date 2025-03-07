Matthew Poitras News: Dropped to minors

Poitras was reassigned to the minors Friday for AHL eligibility, Mark Divver of the New England Hockey Journal reports.

Poitras is mired in a 23-game goal drought in addition to a nine-game pointless streak, so an extended stay in the minors could be good for his long-term development. Still, the Bruins will need bodies to fill out the lineup the rest of the way and will want to get a look at several young prospects, including the 20-year-old Poitras.