Matthew Poitras headshot

Matthew Poitras News: First goal a game-winner

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 3, 2024

Poitras scored the game-winning goal in Saturday's 3-0 victory over the Flyers.

The 20-year-old center potted his first goal of the season midway through the first period, banging a loose puck past Aleksei Kolosov, and it was all the support Joonas Korpisalo needed in the Boston net. Poitras has four points in his first 10 games this season, and he's unlikely to be a consistent contributor without regular power-play time or a spot in the Bruins' top six.

Matthew Poitras
Boston Bruins
