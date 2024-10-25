Matthew Poitras News: Hands out assist

Poitras recorded an assist in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Stars.

Poitras snapped a four-game slump when he set up a David Pastrnak tally in the first period. The Bruins have gotten next to nothing out of their middle six so far, and Poitras moved from third-line center to second-line right wing while also losing his power-play spot Thursday. He has two assists, three shots on goal, four hits and a minus-1 rating through six appearances, so he doesn't need to be rostered in redraft formats at this time.