Matthew Poitras News: Hands out assist in win

Poitras notched an assist in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Lightning.

Poitras was able to get on the scoresheet in his first NHL contest since Nov. 9. The Bruins' offense has sputtered for much of the season, so the 20-year-old might be able to provide a bit more than other players have in a bottom-six role. He has five points, 11 shots on net and a minus-3 rating over 15 appearances and is likely to stay in a third-line role for the time being.