Matthew Poitras News: Two helpers in Monday's win

Poitras logged two assists and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 6-3 win over the Sharks.

Poitras has three helpers over three games since he returned to the NHL roster following a two-month stint in the AHL. The 20-year-old center has filled a middle-six role lately. He's produced seven points, 14 shots on net and a minus-2 rating over 17 outings at the NHL level this season.