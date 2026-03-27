Matthew Robertson News: Buries goal in blowout win
Robertson scored a goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Friday's 6-1 win over the Blackhawks.
Robertson ended a 19-game goal drought with his second-period tally, which was the game-winner. The 25-year-old defenseman has earned five points and a plus-4 rating over his last 11 contests, though he remains in a bottom-four role for the Rangers. He's now at five goals, 16 points, 74 shots on net, 94 hits, 72 blocked shots, 36 PIM and a minus-2 rating through 63 appearances this season.
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