Matthew Robertson News: Called up from AHL
Robertson was recalled from AHL Hartford on Friday.
Robertson was sent to the minors before the regular season, but he'll join the NHL club ahead of Friday's home game against Pittsburgh since Jacob Trouba was traded to the Ducks earlier in the day. Robertson hasn't yet made his NHL debut and is only expected to serve as an extra defenseman during warmups Friday, Mollie Walker of the New York Post reports.
