Robertson had the primary helper on both goals scored by New York in the second period, which were just 36 seconds apart. His performance Saturday was his first career multi-point effort, which brought his season totals up to four assists, five points, 36 hits and 35 blocks through 24 games this season. The 24-year-old rookie has four of his five points this season over the last nine games and has remained a steady source of hits and blocks all year. While he's not quite yet at the level to make an impact in most fantasy formats, Robertson could become a streaming option in deep leagues if his current run of offensive stats keeps up.