Matthew Robertson News: Pots goal Monday

Robertson scored a goal and added two hits in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Panthers.

Robertson has chipped in six points over his last 17 contests. The 25-year-old has seen steady playing time down the stretch, though he's still functionally in a bottom-four role. He's at 18 points, 79 shots on net, 105 hits, 79 blocked shots, 38 PIM and a minus-3 rating over 71 outings this season.