Matthew Robertson News: Sent down Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2025

Robertson was assigned to AHL Hartford on Monday.

Robertson was called up during the 4 Nations Face-Off break to provide additional depth, but he didn't appear in either of the Rangers' two games after the team resumed play. He'll head back to the minors after Zac Jones was recalled from his conditioning assignment. Robertson has made 47 appearances in the AHL this year, logging a goal and 17 assists.

