Matthew Savoie News: First NHL point

Savoie picked up an assist in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Flyers.

It was his first NHL point in his second NHL game. Savoie fed the NHL's leading goal guy, Leon Draisaitl, at the mid-point of the first period to put Edmonton up 2-1. The 21-year-old forward has 13 goals and 24 assists for 37 points in 45 games with the AHL's Bakersfield Condors this season. Savoie was drafted in the first round of the 2022 NHL Draft by Buffalo.