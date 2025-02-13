Matthew Savoie News: Knocking on the door

Savoie has been lighting it up at the AHL level of late with 22 points in his last 20 games, Jim Matheson of the Edmonton Journal reports.

Savoie was acquired from Buffalo on July 5 for Ryan McLeod and Tyler Tullio. Savoie was selected ninth overall in 2022 by the Sabres, who gave up quickly on the prospect. In his rookie season, Savoie has 12 goals and 22 assists in 43 AHL games in 2024-25.