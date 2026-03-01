Matthew Schaefer News: First career three-point game
Schaefer scored twice on five shots, added an assist, blocked four shots, went plus-4 and logged two PIM in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Panthers.
This was the first three-point game of Schaefer's career, and he also reached the 20-goal mark with the effort. Hitting 20 goals as a defenseman is already an impressive feat, and it's even more remarkable that he was able to do so as an 18-year-old rookie. He's now at 44 points, 146 shots, 84 blocks, 30 PIM and a plus-14 rating over 61 appearances. Schaefer's already a borderline No. 1 defenseman in standard fantasy formats, and he's only getting started.
