Matthew Schaefer headshot

Matthew Schaefer News: First career three-point game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Schaefer scored twice on five shots, added an assist, blocked four shots, went plus-4 and logged two PIM in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Panthers.

This was the first three-point game of Schaefer's career, and he also reached the 20-goal mark with the effort. Hitting 20 goals as a defenseman is already an impressive feat, and it's even more remarkable that he was able to do so as an 18-year-old rookie. He's now at 44 points, 146 shots, 84 blocks, 30 PIM and a plus-14 rating over 61 appearances. Schaefer's already a borderline No. 1 defenseman in standard fantasy formats, and he's only getting started.

Matthew Schaefer
New York Islanders
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matthew Schaefer See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matthew Schaefer See More
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 150
NHL
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 150
Author Image
Jon Litterine
6 days ago
2025-26 NHL Stanley Cup Odds, Playoff Futures & Expert Midseason Predictions
NHL
2025-26 NHL Stanley Cup Odds, Playoff Futures & Expert Midseason Predictions
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
6 days ago
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
NHL
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
Author Image
Michael Finewax
7 days ago
NHL Barometer: Josi Rolling Into Olympic Break
NHL
NHL Barometer: Josi Rolling Into Olympic Break
Author Image
Jan Levine
26 days ago
Hutch's Hockey: Olympic Break Tips
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: Olympic Break Tips
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
27 days ago