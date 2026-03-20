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Matthew Schaefer News: In exclusive company

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Schaefer scored his 21st goal of the season in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Senators.

The phenom opened the scoring early in the second period as he launched a rocket into the top corner past James Reimer from the top of the faceoff circle. The goal was Schaefer's 21st of the season as he closes in on Brian Leetch's all-time record of 23 for a rookie defenseman, while the point was his 50th of the season -- making him just the second 18-year-old blueliner in NHL history to hit that plateau after Phil Housley in 1982-83. Both Leetch and Housley are in the Hall of Fame.

Matthew Schaefer
New York Islanders
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