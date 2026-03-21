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Matthew Schaefer News: Keeps marching toward history

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Schaefer scored a power-play goal on three shots, blocked two shots and went minus-2 in Saturday's 7-3 loss to the Canadiens.

Schaefer is now one goal away from tying Brian Leetch's record of 23 for the most goals by a rookie defenseman. The 18-year-old Schaefer briefly tied this contest at 3-3 in the third period before the Canadiens took over. The Olympic break appears to have refreshed the phenom, who has six goals and six helpers over 12 contests since the NHL schedule resumed. He's at 22 goals, 51 points, 176 shots on net, 96 blocked shots and a plus-14 rating over 70 appearances. Schaefer's 22 goals put him just one behind Jakob Chychrun for the lead in goals among NHL blueliners this season.

Matthew Schaefer
New York Islanders
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