Matthew Schaefer News: Pots two goals in Montreal
Schaefer scored two goals, one on the power play, in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Canadiens.
With the Islanders down 2-0 midway through the second period, Schaefer took matters into his own hands to tie it up, scoring twice in 55 seconds before the second intermission. The teenage blueliner has lit the lamp five times in the last six games, and on the season the overwhelming Calder Trophy favorite has 18 goals and 41 points in his first 59 NHL contests -- setting a new Islanders record for goals in a season by a rookie defenseman in the process, and breaking the mark established in 1973-74 by Hall of Famer Denis Potvin.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matthew Schaefer See More
-
Prospects Analysis
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 1504 days ago
-
NHL Picks
2025-26 NHL Stanley Cup Odds, Playoff Futures & Expert Midseason Predictions4 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!5 days ago
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Josi Rolling Into Olympic Break24 days ago
-
Hutch's Hockey
Hutch's Hockey: Olympic Break Tips25 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matthew Schaefer See More