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Matthew Schaefer News: Ten points in last 10 games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 17, 2026 at 9:15pm

Schaefer put up a power-play assist in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Maple Leafs.

Schaefer has 10 points (two goals, eight assists), 29 shots and one power-play point in his last 10 games. Overall, the rookie defender continues to impress with 20 goals and 29 assists in 68 games. That puts Schaefer in a tie with Erik Karlsson for 11th in the NHL from the blue line. Perhaps more impressively, he's flirting with a 60-point pace. If he achieves that, Schaefer would be the 11th rookie defender in NHL history to achieve that mark. That would get him into Nicklas Lidstrom territory.

Matthew Schaefer
New York Islanders
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