Matthew Schaefer News: Ten points in last 10 games
Schaefer put up a power-play assist in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Maple Leafs.
Schaefer has 10 points (two goals, eight assists), 29 shots and one power-play point in his last 10 games. Overall, the rookie defender continues to impress with 20 goals and 29 assists in 68 games. That puts Schaefer in a tie with Erik Karlsson for 11th in the NHL from the blue line. Perhaps more impressively, he's flirting with a 60-point pace. If he achieves that, Schaefer would be the 11th rookie defender in NHL history to achieve that mark. That would get him into Nicklas Lidstrom territory.
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