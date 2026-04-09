Matthew Schaefer News: Ties all-time rookie goal leader
Schaefer scored a goal Thursday in a 5-3 win over Toronto on Thursday.
Schaefer's dominant season continues. The goal is number 23, which ties him with Brian Leetch (1988-89) as the all-time NHL rookie defenseman goal leader all-time. And he's only 18 years old. Schaefer has 59 points, 108 blocks, 209 shots and a plus-16 rating. We repeat, he's just 18. This kid isn't even legal to drink in his native Ontario (Canada), let alone on Long Island, and he already sits in a tie with Jakob Chychrun for 11th overall in scoring from the blue line.
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