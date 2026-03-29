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Matthew Schaefer News: Two more helpers Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Schaefer notched two assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 5-2 win over Florida.

The teenage phenom helped set up tallies by Brayden Schenn and Simon Holmstrom as part of a five-goal second period for the Islanders. Schaefer has piled up four goals and 15 points in 14 March contests, and his 56 points (22 goals, 34 assists) through 74 games on the season has tied the franchise scoring mark for a rookie defenseman, set by Stefan Persson in 1977-78.

Matthew Schaefer
New York Islanders
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