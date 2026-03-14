Matthew Seminoff News: Another three-point game in AHL
Seminoff scored twice and added an assist in AHL Texas' 6-2 win over Bakersfield on Saturday.
Seminoff has earned five goals and three assists over four outings in March. He hit the 20-goal mark for the season Saturday and is up to 39 points and a plus-15 rating over 56 appearances. While the forward is playing well, it's unlikely his NHL debut will come this season.
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