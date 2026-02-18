Matthew Seminoff headshot

Matthew Seminoff News: Nets two goals Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 18, 2026

Seminoff scored twice in AHL Texas' 4-3 shootout win over Milwaukee on Wednesday.

Seminoff snapped his four-game point drought with the effort. The forward is up to 14 goals, 28 points, 82 shots on net and a plus-6 rating through 48 appearances. Seminoff is in his third AHL campaign and hasn't made his NHL debut, but his production has taken a noticeable step up this year.

Matthew Seminoff
Dallas Stars
More Stats & News
