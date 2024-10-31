Matthew Stienburg News: Given two-game suspension

Stienburg received a two-game suspension for charging Tampa Bay's Erik Cernak during Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Lightning.

Stienburg will be eligible to return for Thursday's tilt against Winnipeg. The 24-year-old has no points, 22 PIM and 16 shots in eight outings in 2024-25. To say the Avalanche have more than a normal amount of unavailable forwards would be a huge understatement. The Avalanche currently have nine available forwards on their active roster, not including Oliver Kylington, who is a defenseman but served as a forward Wednesday. Colorado will likely recall T.J. Tynan before Saturday's match versus Nashville, but the Avalanche might need to promote more than just him unless Jonathan Drouin (upper body), who is day-to-day, is ready to return.