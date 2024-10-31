Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Matthew Stienburg headshot

Matthew Stienburg News: Set for hearing with league

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 31, 2024

Stienburg will have a hearing Thursday with the Department of Player Safety for charging the LIghtning's Erik Cernak.

The last thing the Avs need right now is another missing forward, even a bottom-six player like Stienburg. The 24-year-old Nova Scotia native was assessed 17 minutes of penalties in Wednesday's matchup with the Bolts and now will likely be suspended for at least Saturday's game against Nashville, if not longer.

Matthew Stienburg
Colorado Avalanche
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now