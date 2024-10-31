Matthew Stienburg News: Set for hearing with league

Stienburg will have a hearing Thursday with the Department of Player Safety for charging the LIghtning's Erik Cernak.

The last thing the Avs need right now is another missing forward, even a bottom-six player like Stienburg. The 24-year-old Nova Scotia native was assessed 17 minutes of penalties in Wednesday's matchup with the Bolts and now will likely be suspended for at least Saturday's game against Nashville, if not longer.