Matthew Tkachuk Injury: Doubtful for Saturday

Head coach Paul Maurice said Friday that Tkachuk (lower body) is unlikely to play versus Seattle on Saturday, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Tkachuk sat out the third period and overtime in Canada's 3-2 victory over the United States in the 4 Nations Face-Off on Thursday. Tkachuk has 22 goals, 35 assists, 156 shots on goal and 84 hits across 52 games this season. He should be considered day-to-day for now, and he could return as early Tuesday in Nashville.