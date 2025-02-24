Matthew Tkachuk Injury: Likely to miss time

Tkachuk -- who is reportedly dealing with a groin problem -- is expected to be sidelined long term but will suit up again this year, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports Monday.

While the Panthers haven't offered a specific timeline, fantasy players probably shouldn't expect Tkachuk back on the ice until sometime in March. Given that prognosis, it seems almost certain the 27-year-old winger will be designated for injured reserve. If the Scottsdale native is out until the postseason, it could free up significant cap space for Florida ahead of the trade deadline as well.