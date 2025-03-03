Matthew Tkachuk Injury: Regular season over

Tkachuk (groin) won't be an option for Florida until the postseason after general manager Bill Zito told reporters Monday, "Matthew's going to be out for an extended period of time. We hope to get him back for the playoffs," per Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site.

Tkachuk was already designated for long-term injured reserve, but this update further cements the fact that the winger won't be seeing any more regular-season action. It will be the first time the 27-year-old Arizona native will miss the 60-point threshold since the 2020-21 campaign. Don't be surprised to see the Panthers take advantage of the $9.5 million in LTIR cap relief ahead of Friday's trade deadline.