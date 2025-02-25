Matthew Tkachuk Injury: Ruled out Tuesday
Tkachuk (groin) continues to be evaluated but won't face the Predators on Tuesday after head coach Paul Maurice told reporters, "He saw some people over the weekend. Going to wait a few more days, get a couple more looks...we don't want to be giving out reports every second day that aren't confirmed. So we'll wait on that for a few more days," per Katie Engleson of Scripps Sports.
The fact that Tkachuk is seeing multiple doctors regarding his groin injury doesn't bode well for a quick return to the lineup. Still, until the Panthers provide a clear update on his timeline, fantasy players will have to take a wait-and-see approach. Prior to his absence, the 27-year-old winger was rolling with 16 points in his last eight outings, including three goals and two assists with the man advantage.