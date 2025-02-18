Fantasy Hockey
Matthew Tkachuk headshot

Matthew Tkachuk Injury: Should be ready by Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 18, 2025

Tkachuk (lower body) is expected to be available for Thursday's 4 Nations Face-Off Final against Team Canada, per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet on Tuesday.

Tkachuk did not suit up for Team USA's 2-1 loss to Sweden on Monday. The star winger's availability, along with Brady Tkachuk (lower body) and Auston Matthews (upper body), will be key components to potential success for the Americans. Tkachuk has potted two goals and added a helper through two games in the tournament.

