Matthew Tkachuk headshot

Matthew Tkachuk Injury: Still hampered by lower-body issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2025

Tkachuk's lower-body injury prevented him from playing in the third period and overtime of Thursday's game versus Team Canada, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Nothing official from Team USA was revealed, but in an interview with Tkachuk's brother, Brady Tkachuk, it appears the 27-year-old Florida winger could miss time. More information should be known once he returns to the Panthers for a more thorough evaluation, but there is a clear risk of Tkachuk being out of action during the playoff race that fantasy managers should be preparing for.

Matthew Tkachuk
Florida Panthers
