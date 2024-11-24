Fantasy Hockey
Matthew Tkachuk News: Adds two assists in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 24, 2024

Tkachuk posted two assists, including one on the power play, five shots on net, two PIM and a minus-2 rating in Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Avalanche.

Tkachuk has five points over his last five games, with three of them coming on the power play in that span. The winger is up to five goals, 10 assists, five power-play points, 48 shots on net, 26 hits and a minus-5 rating over 16 appearances this season. He's a lock for top-six minutes and offers strong category coverage in fantasy.

