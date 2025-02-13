Matthew Tkachuk News: Best player on ice in USA win
Tkachuk had two goals, one assist and eight shots in a 6-1 Team USA win over Finland on Thursday in Montreal.
Both goals came on the power play, and he and brother Brady Tkachuk looked fantastic when they were united on a line in the middle of the game. Matthew Tkachuk was named the Player-of-the-Game for his performance. He came into the game on a high -- he was riding a six-game goal streak with 13 points (seven goals, six assists) dating back to Jan. 29. Next up, it's Team Canada on Saturday night.
