Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Matthew Tkachuk headshot

Matthew Tkachuk News: Contributes helper Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 21, 2024

Tkachuk registered an assist and three shots on goal in Friday's 2-1 overtime win over the Blues.

Tkachuk has gotten back on track following a recent three-game slump. He has three goals and one assist over his last three outings. Overall, the star winger is up to 34 points (14 on the power play), 83 shots on net, 53 hits, 24 PIM and a minus-3 rating over 29 appearances this season.

Matthew Tkachuk
Florida Panthers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now