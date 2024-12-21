Matthew Tkachuk News: Contributes helper Friday

Tkachuk registered an assist and three shots on goal in Friday's 2-1 overtime win over the Blues.

Tkachuk has gotten back on track following a recent three-game slump. He has three goals and one assist over his last three outings. Overall, the star winger is up to 34 points (14 on the power play), 83 shots on net, 53 hits, 24 PIM and a minus-3 rating over 29 appearances this season.