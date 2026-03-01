Matthew Tkachuk headshot

Matthew Tkachuk News: Distributes trio of helpers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Tkachuk logged three assists and three shots on goal in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Islanders.

One of Tkachuk's helpers came on the power play. He factored on the Panthers' last three goals of this back-and-forth contest. The star winger is up to 13 points (five goals, eight assists), including eight on the power play, while adding 40 shots on net, 14 hits, 21 PIM and a minus-7 rating over 13 appearances this season.

Matthew Tkachuk
Florida Panthers
