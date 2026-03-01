Matthew Tkachuk News: Distributes trio of helpers
Tkachuk logged three assists and three shots on goal in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Islanders.
One of Tkachuk's helpers came on the power play. He factored on the Panthers' last three goals of this back-and-forth contest. The star winger is up to 13 points (five goals, eight assists), including eight on the power play, while adding 40 shots on net, 14 hits, 21 PIM and a minus-7 rating over 13 appearances this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matthew Tkachuk See More
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 263 days ago
-
General NHL Article
2026 Olympics Hockey: 20 NHL Players Whose Stock Rose the Most From Milan6 days ago
-
NHL Picks
2025-26 NHL Stanley Cup Odds, Playoff Futures & Expert Midseason Predictions6 days ago
-
NHL Picks
2026 Winter Olympics Men's Hockey Quarterfinals: Gold Medal Odds & Expert Picks12 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey DFS Strategy: Value Picks & Lineup Tips for Sunday, February 1515 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matthew Tkachuk See More